Warning after spate of thefts in north east Fife

Police in north east Fife are issuing a warning to the public following a number of acquisitive crime offences in the area over the past month.

Between Sunday September 24 and Monday October 16, officers received 10 calls relating to housebreakings, theft from vehicles, vehicle thefts and attempted housebreakings.

These incidents have occurred in Leuchars, Newport on Tay, Gauldry and Balmullo.

Eight of these offences are currently being investigated, with two having been solved.

Local officers are now urging residents and business owners to take appropriate security measures around the properties and vehicles to ensure they are not easy targets for criminals.

Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station said: “Tackling acquisitive crime in all of its forms remains one of our top priorities in North East Fife and whenever these offences occur we will investigate thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our communities have a vital part to play in preventing crime by taking simple steps to safeguard their homes, businesses and vehicles from would-be thieves.

“Home and commercial property owners should consider, where appropriate, motion-activated lighting, alarms and robust locking mechanisms, while also ensuring that these premises are secured appropriately when unoccupied.

“Motorists leaving their vehicles unattended should also ensure they lock all doors and close windows, while making sure valuables are either removed, or stored safely out of sight.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice can be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”