Warning over stolen horse medication

Police have issued a warning after some potentially dangerous horse medication was stolen in Fife.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the theft in St Andrews.

Sometime overnight between Saturday November 4, and Sunday November 5, a vehicle parked in Market Street was entered and 10 sachets of Bute painkillers were stolen along with a bottle of horse penicillin and some syringes.

Bute is a painkiller and anti-inflamatory similar to ibuprofen and consuming this in excess can have a significant impact on your health.

Anyone who comes into possession of this medication should not consume it.

The drugs are meant for animal, not human use, and should be handed into a local police station if members of the public come across them.