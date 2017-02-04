Windygates shop attack treated as attempted murder

Police are treating an attack on a Fife shop worker as attempted murder.

They have launched an investigation after the incident in the village shop in Windygates.

A female employee was left with serious head injuries. She was assaulted with a weapon.

Officers leading the inquiry have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The attack happened around 6,00 p.m. on Frday.

A man went into the shop, and waited on other customers leaving before assaulting the employee with a weapon.

He took nothing from the shop, and quickly left the premises.

The 30-year old employee sustained what police said were ‘‘serious head injuries’’.

She was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew before being taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The man suspected of carrying out the attack is he suspect said to be of Asian appearance, in his early thirties with thinning hair.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket and black trousers.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Fife Division, Police Scotland: “We are currently investigating this vicious attack and are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to those who may have been either within the Village Shop or in the immediate area near to the time of the attack to come forward as they may have seen the man enter the premises or loitering about in the area around the time of the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has information, including those using public transport in the wider Fife area on Friday to get in touch with police immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.