Witness appeal after hate crime on St Andrews road

Police have appealed for witnesses following a hate crime near St Andrews last week.

The incident happened around 8.10 a.m. on Wednesday on the A915 Upper Largo to St Andrews Road.

A 29-year-old woman was driving her Audi A4 car towards St Andrews when she noticed a small silver car following her from Leven.

When she stopped her vehicle, the male driver of the other car pulled alongside her and made an offensive comment before driving off.

Local officers are treating this as racially-motivated and are appealing for anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station said: “The verbal exchange with the suspect left the victim very upset, though, thankfully she was not injured during the incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the driver of the other vehicle and anyone with information should contact police immediately.

“In particular, any other motorists who may have dashboard camera footage that will be of use to our investigation, is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact St Andrews Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 703 of the 24th May.

Alternatively, make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.