Witness appeal after second public indecency in Fife

Police have appealed for witnesses following a second incident of public indecency in the East Neuk of the Kingdom.

It happened around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday on the stretch of Fife Coastal Path between Crail and Cellardyke, near to the Caiplie Caves. A 30-year-old woman was walking her dog passed the caves when she saw a man exposing himself. The suspect is described as late 30s to early 40s with a tanned complexion, stocky build, dark stubble on his face and short dark hair. He was wearing tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side and a long-sleeved navy top.

It came just days after a similar incident – and police believe they may be linked.

The first incident happened on Saturday, September 30 around 1.45 pm between Crail and Cellardyke. Anyone who can assist police with their ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward. Detective Sergeant Paula Warrender from Levenmouth CID said: “The woman was understandably alarmed by the man’s behaviour and promptly reported the matter to the police.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident or recognises the description of the man, to contact police immediately.’’

He also said patrols in the area would be increased.

Contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 3176 of the 7th October or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.