Woman accused of assaulting baby walks free from court

A woman has walked free from court after being acquitted of assaulting and placing a two-month-old boy’s life in danger by shaking him repeatedly.

Carla McGurn (20) stood trial for attacking the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on various occasions in 2015 at a house in Fife.

Miss McGurn, of Burntisland, tendered a not guilty plea to the single charge of assault earlier this month.

Prosecutors claimed that on various occasions between January 26, 2015 and February 10, 2015, Miss McGurn assaulted the infant by seizing hold of him and shaking him repeatedly.

It was alleged Miss McGurn inflicted “blunt force trauma” to the boy’s head and body by “means unknown to the prosecutor”.

The prosecution said the assault was to the child’s “severe injury” and to the “danger of his life”.

However, jurors returned a not proven verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Lord Boyd told Miss McGurn she was free to leave the court room dock moments after jurors returned their verdict.