Woman charged following the serious assault of a pensioner

Police in Fife have charged a 40-year-old woman following the serious assault of a pensioner.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the incident happened around 11.55pm on Wednesday, August 2, in Scott Road, Glenrothes.

A 78-year-old woman sustained hip and facial injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment, where she has been detained and is said to be in a stable condition.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.