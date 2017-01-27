Woman robbed at knifepoint in Kirkcaldy

A woman has been robbed at knifepoint near to the car park of Asda in Kirkcaldy.

It happened on Thursday around 5.00pm.

Police in Kirkcaldy say she was approached by a man with a knife who demanded her purse.

The suspect is described as possibly in his 20s, 5ft 8in tall, slim-built and wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up.

He also had tracksuit bottoms on with a white strip down the side and was wearing white trainers.

He ran off past the car showrooms on Caxton Place and then crossed Dunikier Way in the direction of Gallatown Park.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in the area or who had information that can assist them with their inquiries to please get in touch.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said; “Thankfully the woman was not hurt but she was obviously distressed by this robbery.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have information that can assist us in tracing the individual described.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.