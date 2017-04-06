Women charged in pensioner assault case

Two women have been charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a pensioner in St Andrews in February.
The incident took place at a Market Street shop around 2.30pm on February 24.
An 82-year-old woman was left shaken after she was assaulted and had her hand bag stolen from her.
Detective Constable Andy Robertson of Levenmouth CID said: “Although the woman was thankfully uninjured, she was understandably very shaken and we’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since.
“Two women have now been charged in connection with this and I want to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation.”
The women, aged 22 and 32, are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday).
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.