Women charged in pensioner assault case

Two women have been charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a pensioner in St Andrews in February.

The incident took place at a Market Street shop around 2.30pm on February 24.

An 82-year-old woman was left shaken after she was assaulted and had her hand bag stolen from her.

Detective Constable Andy Robertson of Levenmouth CID said: “Although the woman was thankfully uninjured, she was understandably very shaken and we’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since.

“Two women have now been charged in connection with this and I want to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation.”

The women, aged 22 and 32, are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday).