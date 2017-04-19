Crowds flock for Links Market opening

The biggest event in the Kirkcaldy calendar kicked-off this (Wednesday) afternoon, as the 2017 Links Market got underway in perfect conditions.

The sun shone on the Lang Toun as a packed crowd turned out on the Esplanade for the opening of the biggest street fair in Britain.

There are rides for people of all ages (Pic: George McLuskie)

Provost Jim Leishman opened the Market, among the oldest and biggest fairs in Europe, before taking a twirl on one of the more thrilling rides.

Once the opening ceremony had concluded, the crowds poured into the Market to enjoy the huge selection of rides, from the adrenaline pumping rollercoasters to the more relaxing rides.

Billy Hammond, chairman of the Scottish Showmen’s Guild, who organise and run the event, said the weather had provided a perfect setting for the opening day.

The Links Market will come to an end on Monday at 10pm.

The Links Market ends on Monday. (Pic: George McLuskie)

