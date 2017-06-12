Crowning moment for new Rose Queen

It was a crowning moment for one Leven girl this weekend.

Elise Birrell (12) a P7 pupil at Mountfleurie Primary School, was formally crowned Rose Queen in front of a packed crowd at Carberry House.

Dark clouds hovered above the town throughout the day, with rain threatening to break out, but that did not deter the hundreds of people who attended the event to witness the crowning and the rest of the entertainment on show.

There was fun for the whole family, as choirs from St Agatha’s, Parkhill and Mountfleurie sang songs, and cheerleaders and dancers performed on the stage as part of the community concert.

There was entertainment for children, with small rides and a bouncy castle, and Jamie the Jester, and Mickey Mouse and friends going around the grounds.

The fancy dress competition was won by Rowan McMillan (7) who was dressed as a minion.

But the highlight of the afternoon was the crowning.

Elise was joined on stage by attendants Tammie Clark, Amber MacKenzie, Lauren Scott and Megan Watson, 2016 Rose Queen Alisha Auchterlonie, herald Matthew Anderson, crown bearer Ryan King, and page boys Harvey Lamb and Calum Rodger.

Once crowned, the Rose Queen, led by Kennoway Town Pipe Land, paraded through Leven, just in time for the sun breaking through the clouds.

Linda Allardyce, chair of Leven Civic Week Committee, said: “It was brilliant. We were a wee bit concerned about the weather but the sun came out in the end.

“The community concert was excellent and the Rose Queen children were great.

“It was another great success.

“And I’d like to say a huge thank you to our committee and the loyal band of volunteers - without them it wouldn’t happen.”

The Rose Queen Day marks the beginning of Civic Week, seven days of events throughout the town culminating with PromFest on Saturday afternoon and a pool, dominoes and darts competition at McPhails on Sunday.

Pics: Walter Neilson.