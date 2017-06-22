Cupar Arts Festival relaunched for 2018

People in Cupar are being given the chance to be creative this weekend as plans get under way for the town’s re-launched arts festival.

A community engagement day is to be held in Cupar YMCA/YWCA tomorrow (Saturday) at which locals can take part in artist-led workshops aimed at inspiring them ahead of next year’s festival.

Fears for the future of the event were sparked earlier this year when director Gayle Nelson stepped down from her post after nine years.

But Cupar Arts has been revived thanks to a new committee and new trustees, who promise they have an ‘exciting’ festival lined up for June 2018.

Said chairman Mark Small: “It is absolutely key for us, as a new group of trustees and committee members, to ensure that we involve our community in the Cupar Arts Festival, every step of the way.

“Cupar Arts’ new logo was developed, taking inspiration from ideas generated by S1 Art and Design pupils at Bell Baxter High School.

“We want 2018’s Cupar Arts Festival to resonate and fully engage with our community, as well as to widen our audiences, locally, nationally and internationally.”

The engagement day on will feature artists Mike Inglis and Joanna Helfer, who will lead two separate workshops.

Mike Inglis’ workshop will focus on using small items to create a memory box which will unlock local people’s personal stories and memories and investigate what Cupar means to them.

In Joanna Helfer’s pinhole camera day-long workshop, participants will learn how to make a pinhole camera, and take and develop photographs.

The prints will then be developed into multimedia collages exploring the heritage and culture of Cupar, to help investigate potential themes for the upcoming Cupar Arts Festival.

In addition to the two workshops, members of the Cupar Arts Committee will be on hand throughout the day to chat with the public about what they’d like to see at the festival.

There will be tea and coffee and the chance for members of the public to record their memories of Cupar in Cupar Arts’ own video memory box.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

The pinhole camera workshop is suitable for people aged 10 and over, while the memory box workshop is suitable for children of all ages, although they must be accompanied.

Said trustee Donna Holford-Lovell: “We’re taking a completely fresh approach to next year’s festival and hope that as many people as possible will get involved on our engagement day to support us in developing the theme.”

For more information, visit www.cupararts.org.uk or follow Cupar Arts on Facebook.