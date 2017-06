Organisers have announced that Cupar Highland Games will not now take place this Saturday.

They’ve postponed the event due to the poor weather forecast and ground conditions in Duffus Park.

In a statement, they said: “Reluctantly we have taken the decision to cancel the Games for Saturday 10th June.

“We will try to reschedule with another date and more information will follow. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause and will be in touch with all stall holders shortly.”