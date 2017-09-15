Cupar props ‘star’ in major movie

Travel trunks and other items for Cupar vintage furniture specialist Sacramanga are to ‘star’ in the new film Victoria and Abdul.

The movie tells the true story of an unlikely relationship between Queen Victoria, played by Dame Judi Dench, and a young Indian clerk.

Carl Morenikeji, owner of Cupar-based retro goods firm Scaramanga. Pic: Alan. S. Morrison

Carl Morenikeji, owner, said: “We’re naturally proud and delighted to have supplied our products to a major movie for the sixth time in just five years.

“This is our largest and most diverse movie supply role yet and for it to be a ‘Royal’ film too with such a distinguished cast makes it extra special. It’s almost as good as getting a Royal warrant!

“I remember this order particularly because they told me the trunks were required in the Highlands and I offered to deliver them to the set, but they instead asked for everything to be sent to the production company in London so it would be taken to the location together.”

Just over a year ago, six vintage trunks were destroyed by stamping wildebeest in Warner Brothers’ $180m action drama The Legend of Tarzan .

The Highlands picnic scene in Victoria and Abdul which includes one of the vintage travel trunks supplied by Cupar firm, Scaramanga.

Supplying movies and TV shows with hard-to-find authentic vintage items is not an unusual order for the award-winning Fife firm.

They supplied the antique brass padlocks for Bilbo’s house in the Lord of the Rings blockbuster The Hobbit and various pieces for Disney’s Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie.

Two of the company’s vintage travel trunks and a range of authentic Indian boxes, tins and leather journals feature in Victoria and Abdul.

Vintage fans can see the full range of Scaramanga trunks, chests, homewares and bags on their website at www.scaramangashop.co.uk