Cut-price ticket deal for night-time buses

A new ticket has been launched to encourage Fifers to travel for less in evenings.

Stagecoach’s Nightrider is valid for travel after 7.00 pm – and it aims to get folk out and about during the autumn and winter months.

It was launched this week with a photo-call at the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, one of the night-time entertainment venues which could benefit.

The ticket for unlimited travel until the last journey of the evening up to 4.00am, costs just £2 and is valid throughout Fife, Perthshire, Dundee and Angus – but not for services to Edinburgh or Cumbernauld/Glasgow, Falkirk/Forth Valley, Stirling, or north of Montrose to Aberdeen.

Douglas Robertson, commercial director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “This is a brand new initiative, and we’re really excited to be helping our customers enjoy a great night out for less, especially as we approach the festive season.

“Our new nightrider ticket is designed to be a great value travel option if you’re venturing for a night out, taking advantage of all the great night spots we have here in Fife.

‘‘From the many restaurants and bars available across the Kingdom, to diverse theatre shows and family activities available, we want to encourage people to make use of the local facilities across the region, for just £2!”

The nightrider ticket is available to buy from Stagecoach East Scotland drivers.

Mark Robson, Facility Manager, Carnegie Hall said: “We often host shows that can seem out of reach for music and theatre fans who don’t drive or have the town centre on their doorstep, so it’s heartening news that this new economical nightrider service is now available to help accommodate them. We’re proud to help launch such a community-minded initiative.”