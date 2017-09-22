Dad’s poignant words for missing Libbi

The dad of missing Fife teenager Libbi Toledo has posted a poignant quote online – just a day after police searching for her discovered a body.

Joe Toledo, who lives in the US, shared a quote, by American novelist F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby.

It said: “The loneliest moment in someone’s life is when they are watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly.

The words, from the 1925 novel, came 24 hours after Police Scotland cordoned off a street in Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a female’s body.

Libbi (17), went missing on Monday, September 11.

There were six reported sightings of the vulnerable Kirkcaldy teenager.

Three were discounted, but the others formed part of an ‘‘robust investigation’’ by police.

They centred in the Links area of the town, with two sightings reported in Alison Street, and one at nearby Morrison’s at Seafield.