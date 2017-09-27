Daredevil Gemma’s jumping for joy

A Star of Markinch teenager has doubled her fund-raising target by doing a daring skydive for a charity close to her heart.

Student Gemma Munro (17), who suffers from a rare liver disease, aimed to raise £500 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) by taking on the daunting challenge.

But not only did she raise £1000, she fulfilled a long-held dream too.

The jump was organised through Skydive StAndrews and took place at the end of August.

“It was absolutely amazing, unlike anything I’ve experienced,” said Gemma.

“And it did prove to be a great fundraiser. I feel so proud to have raised this money for a cause which means so much to me.”

Gemma credits CLDF with helping her come to terms with having the rare liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis.

She said:“I can’t thank CLDF enough for what they did for me but I want to make sure that other young people in my situation have access to this kind of support and thought a sky dive would be a great fundraiser.”

And brave Gemma doesn’t let her illness hold her back _ she’s currently studying for an HND in television at Glasgow Clyde College.

Alison Taylor, chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation commented: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

“In order to do this however, we rely entirely on voluntary donations so Gemma’s success is great news for us. We are so proud of her and really glad to hear that she enjoyed the experience.”

At least two children are diagnosed with liver disease in the UK every day – more than those diagnosed with leukaemia.

There are over 100 different liver diseases that can affect babies, children or young people, and for most childhood liver diseases the cause is unknown and there are no cures.

For further information about childhood liver disease or to find out about fundraising, visit www.childliverdisease.org.