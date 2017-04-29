David and company prove to be ‘inspiring’ fundraisers

An Auchtermuchty man has been covering the miles in support of a charity researching an illness that almost took his daughter’s life.

David Pease (52) completed the recent London marathon and raised more than £31,000 for Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

He chose to run for MRF as the family has been personally affected by the illness.

Daughter Victoria suffered from meningitis when she was 18. Fortunately she recovered but the Pease family know there is still much to be done in the prevention, detection and treatment of meningitis.

What began as a personal challenge for David, one of the owners of contract catering company Inspire Catering, soon became a company-wide effort.

Teams at operating sites throughout Scotland took on their own fundraising challenges, ranging from bake sales and raffles to a race night and even a 24 hour walk!

The biggest has been the company’s inaugural Shine Ball, held in Aberdeen last month, raising £25,000

David said running the London marathon 2017 for MRF was a marvellous experience.

Mary Millar, Scotland manager at MRF, said: “Meningitis and septicaemia can strike quickly, sometimes killing in hours, and leaving some survivors with life-changing after effects.

“The money raised will enable us to fund vital scientific research into the prevention, detection and treatment of meningitis, raise awareness of the disease and support those affected.”