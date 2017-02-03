Defence Minister urged to return Black Watch to Leuchars

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP, Murdo Fraser, has met with the Defence Minister Sir Michael Fallon today and put forth the case for returning the Black Watch to Leuchars.

Leuchars is set to see its presence expand over the next couple of years, becoming the army’s main base in Scotland, as the MoD looks to consolidate its bases onto fewer sites.

The former RAF base is already home to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and looks set to include units from Forthshire Stirling and DSG Stirling in the next 15 years.

During the 45-minute discussion Murdo Fraser (pictured) called on the Defence Minister to rehouse the Black Watch in Leuchars which would result in basing them closer to their historic recruiting ground.

He said: “It was good to meet with the Defence Minister today and learn more about the MoD’s future plans in Scotland and also to put forth the case for having the Black Watch return to its historic recruiting ground.

“Leuchars is a fantastic site that has additional space that could house the Black Watch and making this happen could be good news for the local economy.

“Discussions today were extremely productive and he assured me that the MoD was seriously considering this proposal with a view to making a decision on the Black Watch in the next couple of months.”