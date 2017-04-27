Disabled riders thank Kirkcaldy’s Postcode Lottery players

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), a UK charity supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is wishing Kirkcaldy residents good luck this weekend as the Millions draw comes to town.

Volunteers from the RDA group, Shiresmill Therapy Riding Centre near Dunfermline will be at the Millions event in the town’s Beveridge Park to thank players in person and help share in their celebrations.

The group supports over 80 disabled children and adults from around Fife every week.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to players of People’s Postcode Lottery in Kirkcaldy for supporting RDA,” said Caroline Ward of RDA UK.

“We rely on voluntary donations to enable us to provide riding and carriage driving to our disabled participants, and the continued support of players has made a huge difference. Good luck for the draw on Saturday!”

The Millions event will take place at the Beveridge Park on Saturday from 11am, where lucky players in the KY2 6 postcode area will share a total prize fund of £3million, with a guaranteed prize of £500.

Those living in the full winning postcode sector, which will be revealed on the day, will receive the largest share of the money – perhaps as much as a whopping £200,000.

All winners saw a golden envelope come through their letterbox last week, with each containg a colour coded wristband and instructions about attending the event. The People’s Postcode Lottery is staying tight-lipped about what each colour code means, stating only that it denotes a certain level of prize money.

A marquee will be set up for the prizegiving ceremony in the park and the event is invite-only. Members of the public will not get a glimpse of the celebrations inside, which will include a performance from the winner of The Voice, Kevin Simm.