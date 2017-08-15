Diversion warning over Fife road closure

Have your say

A major north east Fife road is to close for four weeks next week whle the carriageway is resurfaced.

The A914 – a main road into Cupar – will be closed at Muirhead from August 16 until September 15 – although Fife Council hope this time can be reduced, weather permitting.

During the closure cars will be diverted via the A92 through Freuchie to the Melville roundabout.

Buses will be diverted via the Orkie Farm road, returning to the A914 at Kettlebridge.

Special provision will be made for Muirhead residents to access buses.