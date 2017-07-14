Dog abandoned and left tied to tree in woods

A dog has been rescued after being left tied to a tree in Fife woods.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the severely matted animal was abandoned in Kennoway woods in Leven.

Annie's claws were overgrown

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted when she was handed into St Clair Veterinary Practice after she was discovered tied to a tree by a man walking his dog on July 2.

The female lhasa apso type dog is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA, where she has been named Annie.

Senior Inspector Steven Gray said: “The wee soul was in an awful state with a terribly matted coat.

“Annie was unable to walk due to the matting on her legs and overgrown claws. She was soaked in faecal matter and urine.

“The poor girl was also in season which was causing her tail to stick to her back legs due to blood and urine.

“Annie was sedated to allow the vet to remove the matting as it would have caused her a lot of pain.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.