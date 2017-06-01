Dog lovers call for action after two pets injured on Kirkcaldy road

A warning has been given to dog owners walking their pets on popular Kirkcaldy parkland after two dogs were seriously injured within yards of each other in the space of a week.

And residents in the Longbraes area are asking for warning lights and/or barriers to be put up to prevent animals or even children running onto the busy road.

Mandy Henderson’s beloved labradoodle Pippa (3), was hit by a car last Monday evening when she ran out in front of a car at the top of Bennochy Road after chasing a cat from Rabbit Braes while on her usual walk with Mandy’s partner Dougie Hunter and their other dog, Smudge.

She sustained a nasty break to her leg and other injuries in the accident, which happened around 5.30pm.

Then just five days later, a dachshund was knocked down by another vehicle on almost exactly the same spot, sustaining serious head injuries.

Carmen Leslie (25), a veterinary receptionist at St Clair Vets, lives nearby and was first on the scene when Pippa was injured.

She said: “I could see she was badly hurt as she was bleeding heavily. My fiance and I took Pippa to my vets and Dougie took Smudge home then followed us.

Mandy said: “We didn’t think she was going to make it, but she’s a real fighter. She had her leg pinned with a metal plate and screws and is now home and getting better.

“The driver was not to blame at all. I’m so grateful to Carmen for acting so quickly or she wouldn’t be here.”

Carmen said she was devastated when the second accident happened just days later.

“I couldn’t believe it had happened again, but it looks like this dog is going to be okay too.

“We need warning lights and a barrier to stop dogs or children running straight onto the road from the path.”

Mandy added: “Some warning signs for both dog owners and drivers would make cars slow down.”

Ian B Smith, traffic manager, said there were traffic calming measures further down the road.

“These are put in place at busy public places, especially around schools, to maintain safety.

“Fife has thousands of miles of footpath and it’s not possible for us to put these everywhere. This is why we have a programme of public safety works where we target areas with known problems, or which are well used, especially by children.”