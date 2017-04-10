Double call out for Kinghorn RNLI

The crew at RNLI Kinghorn were called into action on two separate occasions yesterday

The station was first paged at 5.14pm after a vessel ran aground east of Port Seton harbour.

Following that call the crew, Mike Chalmers, Scott McIlravie, Robert Rutherford, and John Ketchin was then re-tasked to assist a broken-down vessel off East Wemyss at 6.10pm.

Crew member Scott McIlravie said: “The initial report was that three people were stranded on rocks after their boat became stuck on rocks.

“We arrived at Port Seton to find the vessel dry on the rocks and the three casualties safely ashore.

“Due to the falling tide and position of the vessel there was no assistance which we could offer.

“Aberdeen Coastguard then requested us to proceed to the East Wemyss area following a request for assistance from a 26’ motor vessel which had broken down near the shipping anchorages.

“There were four people on board and one dog and it was drifting eastwards.

“The casualty crew had tried to repair the boat, but were unsuccessful so requested a tow. The lifeboat took the vessel into Methil harbour.”

The boat then safely returned to Kinghorn station at 8.10pm.