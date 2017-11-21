Drugs found as police target houses in Levenmouth

Two people have been charged after police action in Levenmouth.

They face charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police carried out enforcement activity in the area on Tuesday.

Officers working as part of Operation Prospect carried out a day of action, where they targeted two addresses in Kirk Park and Ivy Grove, Methil, following intelligence relating to the controlled drug Xanax – as a minor tranquilliser.

It is not prescribed in the UK, and is classified as an illegal Class C drug.

As a result of this action a quantity drugs were recovered.

The men, aged 37 and 43, will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for drugs offences.