Dunhill Championship fireworks to light up sky this weekend

The St Andrews night sky will come alive with a spectacular fireworks display on the eve of the final day of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

An annual favourite with golfers, spectators and St Andrews residents, the display will begin at 8.25pm on Saturday (October 7) and take place on the West Sands, adjacent to the Old Course.

England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is playing in this week’s Championship, said: “It’s always one of the highlights of an amazing week. Everyone looks forward to it.

“It’s great to see so many people from the town coming out with their kids to enjoy it. There’s always such a fun atmosphere. I love the music as well; it really makes the old town rock.”

The best view will be from Links Road, behind the 17th green on the Old Course, and from the track in front of the Old Course Hotel.

This year spectators will be able to enjoy food and beverages at Rusacks Hotel, on Pilmour Links, adjacent to the 18th Fairway of the Old Course.

The professional field this year has a classic line-up of Major Championship winners: Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Paul Lawrie, Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy.

Also playing are former World No.1 Luke Donald, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick, World No 17 Tommy Fleetwood, Branden Grace, Chris Wood and Lee Westwood.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton returns to St Andrews attempting to become the first to win back-to-back Alfred Dunhill Links titles.

Among the amateur names competing are Ronan Keating, ex-Boyzone star and now a celebrated solo performer; Brian McFadden, former lead singer of Westlife; Tom Chaplin from Keane; Mike Rutherford from Genesis; Dave Farrell of Linkin Park; Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and American rocker Huey Lewis.

Other amateurs include film actors Jamie Dornan, Matthew Goode, Greg Kinnear and Kelly Rohrbach, plus Peter Jones, the Dragon’s Den presenter.

Three sporting knights Sir Ian Botham, Sir Anthony McCoy and Sir Steve Redgrave head an impressive line-up of sports stars, including rugby’s Fourie du Preez, Rob Louw, Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll

Footballers Luis Figo and Jamie Redknapp, cricketers Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen, Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis and Mark Nicholas, and former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which takes place from October 5-8 celebrates links golf at its finest and is played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

With a prize fund of US$5 million, it incorporates two separate competitions - an individual tournament for the leading professionals and a team championship in which the pro’s are paired with amateur golfers