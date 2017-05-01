Academy given keys to new campus

The keys to the new £24 million Waid Community Campus have been handed over ahead of its opening this summer,

Waid Academy headteacher Iain Hughes was given the keys at a ceremony this week, while senior pupils from the school were given a tour around the new campus.

The building will be used for the SQA exams in a few weeks before the full move takes place in June.

Mr Hughes said: “The excitement is reaching fever pitch now as we get closer to actually moving in.

“The old school is a well-loved building with a lot of history behind it, but the learning opportunities which the new building open to us are beyond compare.

“This isn’t just a school, it is a community building which will sit right at the heart of the community.”