Bad behaviour at Raisin Weekend will not be tolerated, say Police Scotland

Police in St Andrews have encouraged students in the town to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly as Raisin Weekend approaches.

There will be a visible police presence in the town over the weekend and noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and drinking in the streets will not be tolerated.

Officers have also warned students not to remove other people’s property for the purpose of the celebrations. This will be dealt with in the same way as any other theft.

Inspector Nicola Black of St Andrews police station said: “The majority of those taking part in Raisin Weekend will act in a responsible manner.

“However the behaviour of a small number can negatively impact on the reputation of the town’s students and I want to make it clear that noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and drinking in the streets will not be tolerated.

“We work closely with the university and we would like to remind students that should they come to the attention of the police this could negatively impact on their university career.

“We also want to emphasise to the students the need to be safe, encouraging them to look after each other and not place themselves, or their friends, in danger.

“I’d advise them to stick with their friends, know in advance how they are getting home and not to leave venues with strangers.”

Reports of criminal behaviour should be made by calling 101 or, in the case of emergencies, 999.