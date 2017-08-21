Battles, explosions and beasties at Kinghorn Loch

Pitched battles took place on the banks of Kinghorn Loch at the weekend as hundreds of people watched on.

The exciting scenes featuring soldiers from the Royalist Scots facing down those of Cromwell’s Army were part of a battle re-enactment weekend by the Erskine’s First Captain’s Company.

Fighting on the banks of the Loch. Pics by David Cruickshanks

There were also musket and cannon displays, parades, storytelling and presentations on flags and uniforms throughout the weekend.

The company set up camp alongside the Ecology Centre which also held a family Eco Funfest on the Sunday, with a host of activities for all the family, including recycling activities, pond-dipping and eco themed games.

And Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club joined the fun offering rowing sessions around the loch, while Craigencalt Community Trust had an information stall showing all the activities which currently take place around the loch.

David Stockwell, general manager at the Ecology Centre, said: “The weekend went really well and we had around 300 people through our door for the festival which was brilliant.

“We have had lots of positive feedback, with people saying they had really enjoyed themselves.”

The battle re-enactment weekend was sponsored by Barn at the Loch cafe which laid on catering for visitors.

Bruce Stuart of Barn at the Loch said: “There were a few showers over the weekend, but it certainly didn’t spoil the fun and it was very well attended.

“There were lots of interested people asking lots of questions from the battle re-enactment people who said they had really enjoyed it too.”