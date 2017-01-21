Building begins on long-awaited school

Construction work has officially begun on a new ‘state-of-the-art’ primary school in Kinross .

John Swinney, deputy First Minister and cabinet secretary for education, cut the first turf to mark the start of the building project.

Steel frames have already been put in place.

The school is one of two in Perth and Kinross that needed to be replaced urgently because of its run-down condition.

The other is Tulloch Primary School in Perth.

During his visit to Kinross, Mr Swinney met pupils and staff along with members of the construction team from the contractors, Robertson Tayside.

The new school is part of a £55 million programme jointly funded by the local authority and the Scottish Government in Perth and Kinross which also includes a new secondary school at Bertha Park in Perth.

It will see an increase in capacity from around 440 to 566 pupils with a dedicated nursery provision for 64 children.

Along with 18 open-plan teaching zones, within the school there will also be a dedicated gym hall and separate dining facilities.

Outside, the play area will be transformed with a grass pitch, Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), outdoor teaching facilities and eco-features. There will also be an improved pupil drop-off facilities and enhanced parking.

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director of Robertson Tayside, said: “This marks the first stage of what will be a transformational project for the region.

“Once complete, over one thousand young people will reap the benefits of state of the art learning facilities at the new Kinross Primary School and Tulloch Primary School. Robertson has extensive experience in delivering projects of this type and we look forward to successfully delivering both schools to the council.”

Mr Swinney commented: “I have seen first-hand the transformational effect of new school buildings. Modern, state of the art facilities can inspire students, staff and parents and make a positive difference to learning outcomes.

“That which is why this government remains committed to improving schools in Perth and Kinross and throughout the country. Our £1.8 billion Schools for the Future programme will see the construction or refurbishment of 112 schools with a new project delivered in every local authority area, benefiting over 60,000 pupils.”