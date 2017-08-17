Call for action on weapons in Fife’s schools

Since 2011 there has been a significant increase in weapons found on pupils in Fife Schools.

The figure has increased from two in 2011/12 to 25 in 2016/17 and Fife Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Councillor James Calder has expressed his concern.

He said, “It is incredibly alarming that we have seen such a staggering increase in weapons found on pupils in our schools in Fife.

“We have seen this rise from just two in 2011 to 25 in last year’s session, but I am worried this might just be the tip of the iceberg.

“How many weapons are not caught?”

Cllr Calder has called on Fife Council to look in to the matter immediately, saying: “The council needs to urgently look into this and find out both why this is happening and also to resolve the issue.

“We don’t want to see another tragedy like the killing of Bailey Gwynne, but I am deeply concerned that we could see a dangerous injury or even worse if current trends continue.

“It looks as though Fife has gone backwards rather than forwards on this issue.

“I call on the Council Administration to make this a priority to ensure the safety of our children.”