Carol backs countdown as aerospace project takes a giant leap forward

It’s all systems go for an out-of-this-world visitor centre as TV star Carol Vorderman continues the countdown to the next stage of the ambitious project.

The glamorous brainbox – and qualified pilot – has made a video lending her support to plans for Aero Space Kinross, a £10 million aviation, astronomy and space flight family visitor centre that it’s hoped will attract some 60,000 people a year.

It would be built on a site to the west of Kinross and comprise a fully immersive 3D planetarium, flight simulator, airsports showcase, lecture theatre, retail space and restaurant.

The brainchild of former glider pilot Alisdair Stewart, Aero Space Kinross takes a further giant leap forward this Monday with the launch of its first community share offer.

The project’s umbrella body, Aero Space Scientific Education Trust - ASSET - has set a target of £150,000 and already a numberof local businesses and individuals are keen to invest.

Two separate classes of shares will be available – Runway and Flying Class – with the minimum investment per person of £100 for people living in Kinross-shire, or £200 for those living outside the county.

Mr Stewart explained: “ASSET is a community benefit society that is community led, controlled and operated for the benefit of Kinross-shire and the community it serves.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for the residents of Kinross-shire and beyond that will bring huge economic, educational and tourism benefits to the area, as well as providing locals, Scots and visitors alike with a unique flight-themed science and space centre.

He continued: “A key element of our first launch is our ‘build-a-plane’ project where local Kinross school kids will have a chance to help build a real plane from a kit which will make a clear link between the project to STEM education from the outset.

“We also see this project as an inspiration for future generations with flight, STEM and leisure related careers that will act as a feeder for both the aerospace industry and educational/training establishments in the Perth and Kinross-shire area.

“It will also be a knowledge hub, an exciting visitor attraction and an event venue to be enjoyed by the local community and all visitors.”

The community share offer will run for seven weeks, closing on June 30, or when the maximum target is reached.

Other sources of funding will be sought as the project progresses.

For more information on the project, visit www.aerospacekinross.com.

Those wishing to apply for shares should visit the crowdfunder site from Monday at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/aero-space-kinross/