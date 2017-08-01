College is ready to help pupils with exam results

It’s an anxious time of the year for thousands of young people throughout Fife as they await their exam results.

The results are due out on Tuesday (August 8) and staff at Fife College want to let them know they are on hand to help.

The college is also keen to advise that it’s fine if anyone isn’t sure what to do next, as it can offer the right support and information to help individuals make the right choices.

Staff are gearing up for the rush of calls, emails and visits as those with their results search for the course that’s right for them and secure their place for 2017/18.

Those who have conditional offers will be invited to the college to finalise their place while those who have not yet applied can pop in any time to any of the college’s five campuses in Levenmouth, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Rosyth to find out more.

Dorothée Leslie, vice principal for curriculum, said: “This can be a worrying time for young people and their parents or carers as they wait to receive their results to enable them to take that next step in life.

“Some may do better than expected while others may not have done as well as they had hoped and this might affect the plans they had previously made.

“My suggestion would always be to have a plan B, to get as much advice as possible and to consider all options and opportunities open to you.

“However, you don’t need to do that on your own. At Fife College we have a wealth of staff ready to help and to give advice and support.”

She added: “We have places still available on a selection of courses starting in August/September, from access level courses through to degrees, so get in touch if you need some advice.”

To find out more about courses on offer visit www.fife.ac.uk, call 0344 2480115 or email: info@fife.ac.uk

Meanwhile, Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Exam Results Helpline will also open on August 8 as pupils across the country receive their National, Higher and Advanced Higher results.

This is the 25th year of the free helpline which offers advice, information and support for young people and their parents.

The helpline will be open from 8am until 8pm on August 8 and 9 and from 9am until 5pm from August 10 – 16. The number to call is 0808 100 8000. Qualified careers advisers will be on hand to help young people who may not have received the results they were hoping for.