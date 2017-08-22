Deputy First Minister’s praise for Fife school

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, John Swinney visited Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy yesterday on Monday.

His visit was to see and hear about the use of Pupil Equity Funding and the work around the Scottish Attainment Challenge (SAC) Schools Programme.

Mr Swinney said he was “delighted” with the visit: “Working in partnership with parents and the local community Pathhead have created a high quality teaching and learning environment.

“Parental engagement is known to have a bigger influence on children’s educational outcomes than any other factor and Pathhead Primary’s focus on this area with the support of SAC funding is to be highly commended.

“This year Fife as a whole will receive over £10.7m of funding through the Scottish Attainment Challenge. This underlines the Government’s commitment to close the poverty related attainment gap, whilst empowering schools and Headteachers to help improve the life chances of our children.”