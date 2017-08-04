Expansion plan for Fife school

A planning application has been lodged for a £4.5 million extension to a primary school in Kirkcaldy.

The plans by Fife Council would see a new nursery facility created at Capshard Primary School along with additional car parking, landscaping and footpaths at the Barry Road site on the town’s Dunnikier Estate.

Two new classrooms for primary school children would also be created to meet growing pupil numbers.

Public information meetings were held during May to allow the local community to view the plans and provide comments.

A supporting statement with the plans states: “Extensive pre-application discussions with all parties has resulted in a design proposal which satisfies the needs of both the school, the education service and local community.

“It has been designed within the budget constraints of the client and provides a new modern 21st century multi-user building for the residents of Kirkcaldy.”

The new development would also help the local authority to meet the Scottish Government’s promise to increase the provision of free early learning and childcare provision to 1140 hours per year by 2020 for children who are 3 or 4-years-old, as well for 2-year-olds whose parents/carers are on benefits and eligible for 600 hours free entitlement.

In the new plans, four playrooms would accommodate a maximum of 40 children in each room, with meeting and additional activity spaces “strategically placed to facilitate curricular activities.”

The playrooms would be south facing, with access to a secure external play space, while the school parking area would be reconfigured to increase the number of parking spaces from 26 to 60.

If given the go-ahead, work could start at the end of September and be completed by December 2018 to allow school use at the start of term in January 2019.