Family fun day at Elmwood Campus in Cupar

SRUC Elmwood Campus in Cupar opened its doors again to the local community at their annual free family fun day recently.

The event saw turnout numbers reaching well over 400. The campus came alive with music and competitions, while the beautiful grounds provided the perfect backdrop for activities ranging from the NC Conservation class’s scavenger hunt, pond dipping, naughty exhibitors competition, bouncy castle and a street football game provided by Police Scotland.

The hospitality section provided a barbeque, tea, coffee and cakes as well as cookery demonstrations and tastings.

The plant sale, located over at the horticultural unit, saw many visitors watching the hanging basket demonstrations and making their own pallet gardens.

People also enjoyed a number of craft stalls from local artists and Police Scotland offered advice on how to keep your cards safe when using ATM machines.

The campus was very well supported by The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, Fife Bonsai Society, Castlehill Primary School, Scottish Fire Service, the National Trust for Scotland and the Yvonne Gray Dance Studio, who choreographed a range of dances on the front lawn.

Ann Wood, senior tutor at Elmwood Campus said: “It was great to see so many people from the local community supporting our open day. There was a great deal of interest in our facilities and our courses. “The glorious weather, our fantastic gardens and grounds and the many activities organised by our students and staff made the day a very memorable one. I look forward to more of the same for next year.”

Des Martin, SRUC learning resources manager, added: “We were delighted to see such a large turnout on the day. Big thanks to all the staff and exhibitors who made it possible. Elmwood Campus is still open for business.”