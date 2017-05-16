Fife College Students’ Association helps install life-saving device.

Fife College Students’ Association and the College’s Health and Safety department have installed public access defibrillators at each of the College campuses.

The first aid device has been installed as a quick and effective way to treat anyone who is suffering from a cardiac arrest.

This decision was made following Fife Council’s plans to actively support the community by inserting these defibrillators in local facilities such as town halls and centres across Fife.

The College recognises that a cardiac arrest can strike anyone at any time and that a rapid response can increase the chances of survival.

By installing these devices it gives individuals, whether they have medical experience or not, the chance to save a life.

The devices are designed to talk the user through how to use the equipment and exactly what steps to take. It is used to administer an electric shock to the heart, increasing the chances of survival in the case of a cardiac arrest. The intricate design of the device means that it will only administer a shock if it is detected that the person needs it. Each machine is registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service so that a 999 operator can quickly direct medical help to the person in need.

Alastair Leadbetter, health and safety manager at Fife College, is delighted that the College has taken this great step in ensuring that it remains a safe environment for both the students and staff.

Alastair said: “The defibrillators will be totally accessible to all students and staff at each campus- Halbeath, St Brycedale, Stenton, Rosyth and Levenmouth. Although we hope that it never has to be used, we are keen to let everyone know that it is there if they need it and how important it is in the case of a cardiac arrest.”

The defibrillators have been funded by Fife College’s Students’ Association (FCSA) and have been installed at the reception area of each campus.

Ash Tucker, vice president for Welfare and Equality at Fife College Students’ Association, said: “One of the key roles of the FCSA is to help our students in whatever way possible. I was delighted when the Students’ Association was asked to play a part in introducing these defibrillators to the College, and our Student Council was very happy to support this project. This is a vital piece of first aid equipment which is designed to help someone, with little to no medical knowledge or experience, save a life. I am proud that we have helped make this possible for our students and college staff.”

As part of the College’s wider health and safety strategy, CPR training will also be introduced in the near future.

Stephanie Spowart, resilience officer at the Scottish Ambulance Service is delighted that Fife College has taken this great step in their health and safety strategy.

Stephanie said: “Introducing defibrillators at Fife College is fantastic as it enhances the chance of survival and really makes a great impact. Every device that is registered increases coverage throughout Fife and acts as part of the Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest strategy for Scotland. Save a Life Scotland aims to teach 250,000 people standard CPR by 2020 which can help to save 1000 lives. This is a programme that Fife College is contributing to greatly and this will make a real difference!”

Graham Arnott, station manager at Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It really is fantastic that the College has been able to introduce the defibrillators into each campus. The decision to install the devices and also introduce CPR training for the staff and students will only enhance the chances of survival to anyone that has a cardiac arrest.”