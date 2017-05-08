Fife pupils join special guests to celebrate the start of National Walking Month

School pupils across Fife have been heading to local parks with some very special guests to celebrate the start of National Walking Month.

Internet sensation Barbel Roerig, dubbed ‘Perth Scooter Gran’, joined Fife favourite, Jamie the Jester and Strider, Living Streets’ mascot on May 3 to kick off the series of Fife Park Walks at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

Pupils from Fife schools joined in with a host of fun activities, including face painting, den building, a treasure hunt, walking themed magic show with Jamie the Jester and a group dance with Strider.

Walking to school is an easy and accessible way for children to fit physical activity into their day to ensure they remain fit and healthy. It also provides an opportunity for children to learn vital road safety skills and arrive at school feeling alert and ready to learn.

The event was also a chance to celebrate the success of the pupils who take part in WOW, the year-round walk to school challenge from Living Streets Scotland. WOW rewards children who walk to school at least once a week with collectable badges.

John Mitchell, service manager, Asset Management and Sustainable Transport, Fife Council, said: “Fife Schools have been enthusiastically participating in WOW over recent years and has seen a rapid increase in levels of active travel. These park events are a celebration of the pupils’ achievements and also provide an opportunity for further engagement to help encourage greater levels of participation in the future.”

More Park Walk events were scheduled to take place on May 9 in Riverside Park, Glenrothes and May 11 in Letham Glen, Leven.