Fifers asked to nominate their unsung education hero

The search for Fife’s brightest education stars is underway as nominations open for the Scottish Education Awards 2017.

People are being urged to nominate the local schools and teaching professionals that go the extra mile for recognition at the national awards ceremony which honours the hard work and innovation happening in classrooms across Scotland.

Kirkton of Largo Primary also took home an award. Pictured: Gemma Sanderson and Libby Smith (12) Pic by Paul Chappells

Two Fife schools took home awards at last year’s glittering ceremony.

Thornton Primary School took the prize for the Sciences, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics award and Kirkton of Largo Primary School was awarded both the Health and Wellbeing award and the Learning through Technology award.

Shelagh McLean, interim executive director for education and children’s services at Fife Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate education in Fife and the many people who make a real difference each day to our young people. There are categories from best nurseries, primary, secondary and special needs schools to teachers, headteachers and education supporters (janitors, librarians, catering staff and classroom assistants).

“I would encourage everyone whether you’re a parent, colleague or pupil to take a look at the categories and nominate our unsung heroes.”

John Swinney MSP, deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for education and skills, said: “There is great strength in Scottish education, with teachers, parents, pupils and community partners working hard to ensure that all children and young people have equal chances to reach their full potential.

“I am delighted to launch the Scottish Education Awards 2017, which help us showcase and celebrate this important work that is happening across the country.”

There is a wide variety of award categories which recognise and reward the dedication of teaching staff and educational supporters across Scotland. Entry is open to all publicly funded schools including primary, secondary, nursery and special schools.

Nominations close on February 15. To nominate a school or individual, and for more information visit the awards page