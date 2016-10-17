Foamy good fun

Hundreds of St Andrews students thronged the university’s Lower College Lawn to mark the end of Raisin Weekend with the now traditional foam fight.

Dressed in fancy costumes – everything from Santa Clauses to mermaids – evening wear and the most sensible old clothes, the youngsters frolicked in the foam until the bell tolled midday and the now fully initiated first year students returned to their halls to clean up.

Fish - or mermaid - costumes seemed apt for the foam fight.

Raisin weekend is an old tradition at St Andrews University, when first year students, known as bejants and benjantines, thank the older students – ‘parents’ – who have looked after them in their early days at the university.

Traditionally, this was a pound of raisins, but as the event has evolved this has turned into a bottle of wine.