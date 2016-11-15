Glenrothes buries time capsule and strikes gold

Golden anniversary festivities at Glenrothes High culminated on MOnday with a special ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of its official opening.

Members of the school community, elected representatives, past and present staff, junior and senior prefects and their parents and carers, heard speeches celebrating the history and ethos of the school, while a time capsule was also buried, exactly half a century to the day from the opening of the school’s doors.

Among the guest speakers was Dave Potter, former head of classics, who taught at the school for 32 years.

Recent days have seen a variety of activity at Napier Road, with different generations of staff and pupils meeting and mingling, and exchanging memories of their time at the school.

Various artefacts have been on display in the hall while a special anniversary cake was baked by an ex-pupil.

An open doors day was held on Saturday, preceded last Wednesday by a gathering for staff and pupils, both past and present.

Two of the original depute rectors, Ken Robertson and Margaret Inglis, were both present.

However, a shadow of sadness was cast over the conviviality with the news that a third former depute, Samuel Stevenson, who had planned to attend all the events, had passed away last week.

Head teacher Avril McNeill said many people had travelled from all over Scotland and beyond to attend the events and the whole thing had been “absolutely superb”.

She added: “The kids and the staff have been just outstanding. We have had a great time preparing for it and researching the school’s history, and reminding people of the significance of the school badge and what it stands for.

“It’s a great school and a terrific place to work.”

Ms McNeill added there was a great ethos at the school, as demonstrated by the various relationships which had been formed.