Global bookseller announces new partnership to promote book re-use

A global bookseller which has a base in Fife has announced a new partnership to drive sustainability and book re-use at university and college campuses across the UK.

Better World Books will be working with the EAUC, the environmental and sustainability champion within Further and Higher Education in the UK, to drive sustainability and book re-use at university and college campuses across the UK.

The EAUC and Better World Books will work together to locate book banks which will provide students, staff and the wider community with a convenient and easy way to donate books that they no longer want. Books that are collected will be processed at the Better World Books distribution centre in Dunfermline and listed for sale on www.betterworldbooks.co.uk and other online marketplaces. A percentage of every book sold will support the EAUC’s mission. Any books that cannot be sold will be donated or recycled--no books ever become landfill. The book banks are supplied free of charge by Better World Books.

Better World Books successfully operates its book bank programme at various locations across the UK, including Fife. In Fife alone, almost one million books have been collected since 2013.

The EAUC leads and empowers the post-16 education sector to put sustainability at the heart of the way the world operates. The EAUC believes that both the issues of social, environmental and economic sustainability are interlinked as well as the solutions.

Iain Patton, EAUC CEO, said: “EAUC’s new partnership with Better World Books aims to help our members bridge the ‘learning gap’ and stop books being lost to landfill.”

Martin Mullin, head of sales UK for Better World Books, added: “This exciting partnership between the EAUC and Better World Books is a brilliant concept with sustainability at the very centre. Together we will work to place book banks across Universities and Colleges and collect books that would otherwise be going to landfills. The book banks are a very convenient way for everyone involved in campus life to participate. We’re really pleased to be working with an organisation that shares our environmental goals and values.”