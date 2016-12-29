Kennoway class project raises cash for Levenmouth charities

Students from Kennoway Primary School proved they had what it takes to win The Apprentice - by handing over £500 in profits to local Levenmouth charities.

The entrepreneurial pupils of P6 and P7 got involved in social enterprising projects to help raise money for charities in the local area

They took part in the 4toFortune project, where teams were given £4 and tasked with developing a business and making a fortune.

The kids came up with ideas ranging from candle holders, s’mores, sock snowmen, cards, cakes, raffles and hair accessories.

The combined efforts of the classes managed to raise over £500, which was donated to two local charities.

Both classes donated their profits to charity.

P6a chose to give its money to the Arden House Project in Levenmouth, a voluntary organisation which offers a range of services for retired people living independently in the area, while P6b donated its profits to the Levenmouth Foodbank.

Meanwhile, children from P7 organised a concert at St Kenneth’s Parish Church in aid of Malawi.

The kids performed a medley of Christmas songs alongside the school’s Glee Choir and the P7 Wind Band, using their musical talents to help raise money.

The local community dug deep and helped raise over £225 for the children’s charity of choice.

These fundraising effort are just some of the activities children from Kennoway Primary School have been getting involved in to support their local area and the world.