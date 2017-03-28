Kirkcaldy pupils win prestigious public speaking competition

Two pupils from Kirkcaldy High School have proved they have silver tongues after winning a prestigious public speaking competition – for the second year in a row!

The school was the Fife winner of the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Public Speaking Competition.

In a closely fought final, held in the school last week, Kirkcaldy beat teams from Inverkeithing, Auchmuty and Queen Anne High Schools to be crowned the 2017 champions.

The team of Morgan Faulds and Cara Hayes (both S2) was praised by judges for the clarity of their delivery, excellent presentation and teamwork.

The panel, led by Jennifer Harrower, lead Fiscal for Kirkcaldy; Kirkcaldy Sheriff Alastair Thornton and Dewar Spence, a Leven-based solicitor, was also impressed by the way the girls engaged with their audience.

The theme of the evening was ‘The age at which a child should be treated as an adult in law.’

Derek Allan, rector of KHS, said that he was exceptionally proud of the girls.

“Their straight talking approach and ability to hold the attention of the audience was brilliant,” he said.

Kirkcaldy High School will represent Fife in the Sheriffdom finals (Central, Tayside and Fife) at Perth Sheriff Court in April.