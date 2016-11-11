Kirkcaldy school marks Remembrance Day.

Pupils at Kirkcaldy High School marked Remembrance Day with a special service at the school’s own memorial this morning.

Bethany Cunningham, head girl and Lachlan Duncan, head boy, joined the school-based Army cadet detachment at the memorial to lay wreaths. Pupils also joined in by reciting poetry and singing songs.

The Kirkcaldy High School memorial within the school building, is one of the largest school memorials in Scotland, bearing the names of 105 former pupils and three teachers who lost their lives in the Great War and 109 pupils from WW2.

A two-minute silence was observed across the school at 11am.

Representatives from the school will also take part in the town’s Remembrance parade and service in the War Memorial Gardens in front of Kirkcaldy Galleries on Sunday, alongside pupils from the town’s other three secondary schools.