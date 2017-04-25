Launch of British Sign Language (BSL) Bookbug session in Fife

Bookbug – a free story, song and rhyme session for babies, toddlers, pre-school children and their families is set to launch Fife’s debut British Sign Language friendly group at Kirkcaldy Libraries next month.

All deaf parents with hearing children, hearing parents with deaf children and deaf parents with deaf children are invited to book a place.

Depending on uptake, the hope is to continue these specialised sessions on a monthly basis.

The event, on May 15 at 10.30am, is part of Bookbug Week 2017, which takes place between May 15-21 in celebration of ‘Bookbug’s Big Giggle’. This fun and playful theme will inspire children and adults alike to feel good by sharing songs and rhymes.

It’s a reminder to families that having a giggle, and being a bit silly, is important for promoting positive mental health in babies, children ... and their parents and carers too.

Cheryl Hamilton, Fife Cultural Trust’s Young People Service Development supervisor, said: “After attending Deaf Awareness training, I decided to start learning BSL. There is quite a large deaf community in Fife who were not accessing our services and I wanted to change this. Bookbug seemed the perfect way for families to come along and have fun within the library/museum environment.”

Catriona Wallace, head of Scottish Book Trust’s Early Years programme, said: “We’re delighted that families will be able to go along to BSL Bookbug Sessions for the first time in Fife.

“It’s extremely important that all children and their carers have access to stories, songs and rhymes and Bookbug Sessions at the library are a great way to get started or learn new ideas. Fife Cultural Trust is helping lead the way by making Bookbug more accessible for families affected by hearing loss.”

Parents are asked to book in advance by emailing Cheryl.hamilton@onfife.com.