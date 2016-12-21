Levenmouth Academy probes assault claim

Two senior members of staff at the new Levenmouth Academy have been suspended over allegations of pupil assault, the Mail understands.

An incident was reported to Police Scotland on Friday – three days afer it allegedly took place – and is currently being investigated.

Fife Council, however, has refused to comment on the matter other than to say an incident at the school is being looked into.

Derek Brown, head of education and children’s services said: “It would be inappropriate to provide any more information until this process is complete”.

He added: “Parents can be reassured that as a matter of policy Fife Council takes appropriate action to safeguard the wellbeing of both pupils and staff within our school communities.”

Levenmouth Academy, the second biggest high school in Scotland with a roll of 1600 pupils and 200 staff, opened its doors for the first time in August.

However, just one month later concerned parents set up a new Facebook group following reports of violence and other disturbances at the school.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife received a report of an incident at Levenmouth Academy which happened on Tuesday, December 13.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”