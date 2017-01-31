Library seeks volunteers

Staff at an East Neuk library are urging locals to get involved as it prepares to become a community library.

Pittenweem Library, as it is currently known, will close its doors for the final time on February 27, before re-opening as Pittenweem Community Library and Information Centre in the middle of March.

And staff at the library are planning for it to do more than just lend books.

They hope for it to be an education centre and a point of information, with computer and writing classes, and host group activities.

However, in order for it to offer these services, it needs the help of volunteers and more funding.

If you are interested in supporting the community-run enterprise, there is an open volunteer drop-in session at Pittenweem Library on Monday, February 6, from 4-6pm.

There is also a fundraising Film Night on Friday, March 3, at 7.30pm at James Street Church Hall.

For more information, email library@pittclic.org.uk.