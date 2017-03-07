New buyer for Priory Campus in Kirkcaldy

Fife College has sold its Priory campus to a London-based developer.

The site has been empty since last summer when the college closed its doors as part of a review of its estates.

The sprawling campus was a mixture of purpose built facilities and converted buildings, and spanned a huge area accessed from both Victoria Road and the High Street.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors confirmed it had been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The identity of the buyer was not revealed.

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “This inward investment represents a significant boost for Fife’s property market and illustrates the Kingdom’s appeal to property developers throughout the UK.”

The campus was closed as the college focussed on its nearby St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy and Stenton campus in Glenrothes.

David Neilson, vice principal for finance and planning at the college, said: “We are very pleased to have completed the sale of our former Priory Campus.’’

He said the funds raised would be ‘‘reinvested in the college estate to create modern teaching and learning spaces which meet the needs of our students.”