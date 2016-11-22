New Madras College: Pipeland site plans scrapped

Plans for a new Madras College building at Pipeland have been dealt a blow after the Scottish Government ruled out the site.

The land had been Fife Council’s preferred site for the replacement St Andrews school, which had been promised over a decade ago, but the Scottish Government has warned against building on the greenbelt site.

The £40m new structure will now have to be located elsewhere, with fresh planning applications submitted for any new possible sites, setting back plans by years.

The school forms part of FIFEplan, the area’s strategy for future development, alongside projects to build new housing and roads in Cupar.

The Pipeline site had been a controversial choice for the new Madras building, with environmental campaigners claiming that the greenbelt had to be protected.